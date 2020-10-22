 

Kronos Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Study Results for Investigational CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742 in Cell Chemical Biology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

KB-0742 is a transcription regulatory network modulator discovered using the company’s proprietary high-throughput screening platform

Research showed KB-0742 inhibited androgen receptor-dependent activity and reduced tumor growth in castration-resistant prostate cancer

Company is on track to submit an IND in the fourth quarter of 2020 and initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors in 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription, today announced results of a preclinical study of KB-0742, an investigational therapy being developed by the company. The research findings, published in Cell Chemical Biology, demonstrated that KB-0742 significantly reduced tumor growth in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CPRC) models as well as other cancers addicted to high levels of oncogenic transcription.

“Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) is an important transcriptional co-factor of MYC, a well-known driver of cancer that is dysregulated in a significant proportion of solid tumors. We designed KB-0742 to be an orally bioavailable CDK9 inhibitor with a differentiated selectivity profile,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kronos Bio. “We look forward to advancing clinical development of KB-0742 to establish the dose, safety and efficacy of this investigational therapy as a potential treatment for MYC-amplified tumors.”

Kronos Bio and scientific founder Angela Koehler, Ph.D., associate professor at The Koch Institute for Integrated Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), used the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform to discover molecules with the potential to inhibit androgen receptor (AR) activity and overcome treatment resistance in prostate cancer cells. Further investigation revealed that the initial lead compound KI-ARv-03 was a selective inhibitor of the transcriptional co-activator CDK9. Optimization of KI-ARv-03 resulted in KB-0742.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...