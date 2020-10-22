Kronos Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Study Results for Investigational CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742 in Cell Chemical Biology

Company is on track to submit an IND in the fourth quarter of 2020 and initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors in 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription, today announced results of a preclinical study of KB-0742, an investigational therapy being developed by the company. The research findings, published in Cell Chemical Biology, demonstrated that KB-0742 significantly reduced tumor growth in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CPRC) models as well as other cancers addicted to high levels of oncogenic transcription.

“Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) is an important transcriptional co-factor of MYC, a well-known driver of cancer that is dysregulated in a significant proportion of solid tumors. We designed KB-0742 to be an orally bioavailable CDK9 inhibitor with a differentiated selectivity profile,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kronos Bio. “We look forward to advancing clinical development of KB-0742 to establish the dose, safety and efficacy of this investigational therapy as a potential treatment for MYC-amplified tumors.”

Kronos Bio and scientific founder Angela Koehler, Ph.D., associate professor at The Koch Institute for Integrated Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), used the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform to discover molecules with the potential to inhibit androgen receptor (AR) activity and overcome treatment resistance in prostate cancer cells. Further investigation revealed that the initial lead compound KI-ARv-03 was a selective inhibitor of the transcriptional co-activator CDK9. Optimization of KI-ARv-03 resulted in KB-0742.