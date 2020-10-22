Sensus Healthcare Announces Publication of Study Showing Use of Superficial Radiation Therapy Post-Keloidectomy Prevents Keloid Recurrence

Keloid recurrence rate of 10.4% at 12 months for patients treated with SRT following keloidectomy compares with more than 80% with surgical excision alone

Retrospective study published in Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the publication of a retrospective study showing keloidectomy followed by superficial radiation therapy (SRT) had an approximate 10% recurrence rate, compared with an expected recurrence rate of more than 80% following surgical excision alone. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology and can be found here . Authors were:

Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D. and Mark S. Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., The Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, Florida;

Michael H. Gold, M.D., Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, Tennessee;

David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D., Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of NY/NJ in New York City;

Eduardo T. Weiss, M.D., Memorial Health System in Hollywood, Florida; and,

Isabelle Raymond, Ph.D., Memorial Health System in Boca Raton, Florida.

The study reviewed 61 subjects with 96 keloid scars who were treated with SRT following the removal by sutured excision (93%) or tangential excision with secondary intention technique (7%). Almost all subjects (98%) received biological effective dose (BED) 30Gy with irradiation scheme of three 6Gy SRT treatments on Days 1, 2 and 3 following surgery. Ten treated keloidectomy sites (10.4%) had recurrences (i.e., presence of any new tissue growth on the surgical scar) within 12 months, increasing to 11 sites (12.7%) at 18 months. Kaplan-Meier survival probability cure rate was 85.6% from 24 months post-SRT treatment onwards.

“The Sensus SRT has become a game-changer for my keloid patients, who have suffered for many years with these difficult to treat skin lesions,” said Dr. Michael H. Gold of Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, Tennessee. “The results of this study confirm what we have thought clinically, in that surgery plus post-operative superficial radiation therapy can prevent almost 90% of these lesions from recurring at one year. I am not sure that any other therapy came claim such amazing results.”