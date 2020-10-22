 

Sensus Healthcare Announces Publication of Study Showing Use of Superficial Radiation Therapy Post-Keloidectomy Prevents Keloid Recurrence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  22   |   |   
  • Keloid recurrence rate of 10.4% at 12 months for patients treated with SRT following keloidectomy compares with more than 80% with surgical excision alone
  • Retrospective study published in Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the publication of a retrospective study showing keloidectomy followed by superficial radiation therapy (SRT) had an approximate 10% recurrence rate, compared with an expected recurrence rate of more than 80% following surgical excision alone.  The study was published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology and can be found here.  Authors were:

  • Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D. and Mark S. Nestor, M.D., Ph.D., The Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, Florida;
  • Michael H. Gold, M.D., Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, Tennessee;
  • David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D., Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of NY/NJ in New York City;
  • Eduardo T. Weiss, M.D., Memorial Health System in Hollywood, Florida; and,
  • Isabelle Raymond, Ph.D., Memorial Health System in Boca Raton, Florida.

The study reviewed 61 subjects with 96 keloid scars who were treated with SRT following the removal by sutured excision (93%) or tangential excision with secondary intention technique (7%).  Almost all subjects (98%) received biological effective dose (BED) 30Gy with irradiation scheme of three 6Gy SRT treatments on Days 1, 2 and 3 following surgery. Ten treated keloidectomy sites (10.4%) had recurrences (i.e., presence of any new tissue growth on the surgical scar) within 12 months, increasing to 11 sites (12.7%) at 18 months. Kaplan-Meier survival probability cure rate was 85.6% from 24 months post-SRT treatment onwards.

“The Sensus SRT has become a game-changer for my keloid patients, who have suffered for many years with these difficult to treat skin lesions,” said Dr. Michael H. Gold of Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  “The results of this study confirm what we have thought clinically, in that surgery plus post-operative superficial radiation therapy can prevent almost 90% of these lesions from recurring at one year.  I am not sure that any other therapy came claim such amazing results.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sensus Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...