 

DZS Pulls Forward Earnings Release and Conference Call to New Date and Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced it has pulled forward the date and time of its previously announced earnings release and conference call to minimize conflict with peer earnings calls. The Company will now release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 via the posting of a news release and a stockholder letter on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor-dzsi.com/. The release of the third quarter 2020 stockholder letter will be announced over newswire with a link to the stockholder letter available on the investor relations section of DZSi.com.   

DZS will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results the following morning on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference call details:
Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time zone (5:30 a.m. Pacific time zone)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182
International number: 602-563-8857
Conference ID: 6457133
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tesy77vz

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

DZS will broadcast the conference call live and make it available for replay at https://investor-dzsi.com/. The replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time zone on the same day.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 6457133

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises. A pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN, and virtualization, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1,000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 100 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Investor Inquiries:
Ted Moreau
Vice President of Investor Relations, DZS
Email: ir@dzsi.com

Media Inquiries:
McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.
Mobile: +1 408.888.6787
Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com




