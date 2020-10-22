 

Turning Point Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Presentations at 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Discussion to Include Initial Phase 1 Data from Ongoing SHIELD-1Trial of TPX-0022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Sat., Oct. 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its presentations at the 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium, including initial clinical data from the dose finding portion of the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 study of drug candidate, TPX-0022, a potent inhibitor of MET and the associated cancer signaling pathways of SRC and CSF1R.

President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will host the webcast and conference call, and will be joined by Turning Point Chief Medical Officer, Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., and David Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible via the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com or audio only by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 8655648. A replay will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com.

The TPX-0022 data are scheduled to be presented earlier that day by Dr. Hong in a late-breaking oral presentation during the plenary session of the Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics virtual symposium hosted by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Late-Breaking Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: First-in-human safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of TPX-0022, a novel inhibitor of MET/SRC/CSF1R in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET

Session Title: Plenary Session 1, Late Breaking and Best Proffered Papers

Presentation Date (Time): Saturday, 24 October 2020 (16:05 - 16:15 CET/10:05 a.m. ET-10:15 a.m. ET)

Presenter: David Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presentation Number: 1LBA

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Turning Point Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Abstract For TRIDENT-1 Clinical Study of Repotrectinib Accepted For Presentation at World Conference on Lung Cancer
07.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical Data For Novel MET Inhibitor TPX-0022 Selected For Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
30.09.20
Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference