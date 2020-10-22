 

Nemaura Medical to Present at Virtual Diabetes Technology Meeting 2020

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)(“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces that it will present on Day 1 of the Virtual Diabetes Technology Meeting 2020 on November 12, 2020 at 2:50 PT. Nemaura’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Faz Chowdhury will give a presentation titled “CGM Usage for the Management and Reversal of Type 2 diabetes.”

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the 20th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting will be held as a virtual event. The meeting’s goal is to connect technology developers and users to facilitate the creation of new and cost-effective tools to help people with diabetes. FDA officials also participate in the meeting and will update attendees on current U.S. regulatory policies. The sharing of original data is particularly emphasized, too.   The format of the meeting will include state-of-the-art lectures, oral presentations of abstracts, panel discussions with Q & A sessions, and virtual poster sessions. Investors wishing to view Dr. Chowdhury’s presentation can register for the meeting at https://www.diabetestechnology.org/dtm/.

In December 2020 in the U.S., Nemaura plans to launch proBEAT, a non-invasive, wearable, glucose monitor which is expected to help users improve their knowledge of how a range of lifestyle, dietary and health and wellbeing factors impact their sugar levels by acting like a black box flight recorder. Big data about the multitude of factors that affect glucose levels will be gathered and used to provide artificial intelligence based feedback and prompts.  This will be combined with a behavioral change and weight management digital app in-licensed from Healthimation Inc. and is expected to collectively help diabetic and pre-diabetic patients better manage, reverse, or prevent the onset of diabetes.   In the U.S., there are currently 88 million patients considered to be pre-diabetic and 25 million patients with Type 2 diabetes. Worldwide, there are 420 million patients with diabetes and over 1 billion people considered pre-diabetic.

