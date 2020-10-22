 

Select Interior Concepts to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 before the open of the market. A conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day at 9:00 AM EDT and will be hosted by L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-300-8521 from the U.S., and international callers may dial 1-412-317-6026, approximately 15 minutes before the call. A webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID 19 pandemic (including those contained in our 8-K filed on May 5, 2020) and those factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (our “Annual Report”), that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained in our Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Tully Brown
(470) 548-7370
IR@sicinc.com


