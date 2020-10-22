Cellect Biotechnology Initiates U.S. Clinical Trial of ApoGraft

Tel Aviv, Israel , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of cells facilitating safer and more efficacious cell and gene therapies, today announced that it has initiated its clinical trial in the U.S. to determine the safety and tolerability of the ApoGraft technology for bone marrow transplantations (BMT). The trial will enroll 18 patients and the primary end point of the study is overall incidence, frequency and severity of adverse events potentially related to ApoGraft at 180 and 360 days from transplantation.

This is the second clinical trial of ApoGraft. The first trial in Israel has enrolled eleven patients, and the dose level of the final cohort is identical to the dose level used in the U.S. trial. The Company has previously disclosed interim data showing that the trial unequivocally met the safety and tolerability end point, and the Company expects to publish top line data in early 2021.