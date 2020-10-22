Cellect Biotechnology Initiates U.S. Clinical Trial of ApoGraft

 

Tel Aviv, Israel , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of cells facilitating safer and more efficacious cell and gene therapies, today announced that it has initiated its clinical trial in the U.S. to determine the safety and tolerability of the ApoGraft technology for bone marrow transplantations (BMT).  The trial will enroll 18 patients and the primary end point of the study is overall incidence, frequency and severity of adverse events potentially related to ApoGraft at 180 and 360 days from transplantation.

This is the second clinical trial of ApoGraft.  The first trial in Israel has enrolled eleven patients, and the dose level of the final cohort is identical to the dose level used in the U.S. trial. The Company has previously disclosed interim data showing that the trial unequivocally met the safety and tolerability end point, and the Company expects to publish top line data in early 2021.

“This is a pivotal development for Cellect, and it demonstrates a significant step forward as we embark on our first-ever U.S. clinical trial for ApoGraft,” commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer.  “Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our expected commencement and timelines, I am encouraged by the work of our team and collaborators as they navigated all the pandemic constraints after the U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) approval. We plan to leverage our collaborators’ support and expertise to seek out further indications and regulatory approvals for other indications of cell therapy where ApoGraft may be used. This is an exciting period for Cellect, and we are pleased to begin treating patients in this trial in the coming weeks.”

The trial will be conducted by bone marrow transplantation specialists at Washington University School of Medicine, a leading academic institution based in St. Louis, Missouri and is co-sponsored by the university and Cellect.   ApoGraft cell selection technology is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation. This is an open label phase 1 clinical trial of eighteen patients and is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the ApoGraft process in patients with hematological malignancies who are undergoing a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

