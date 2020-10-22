 

Galera Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 GRECO-1 Clinical Trial of GC4711 in Combination with SBRT for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

Trial Supported in Part by NIH SBIR Grant

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 GRECO-1 clinical trial of GC4711 in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

GC4711, Galera’s second clinical candidate, is a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic that is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide and is being developed specifically for use in combination with SBRT. In preclinical studies, GC4711, when added to an SBRT regimen, increased the anti-cancer efficacy of radiotherapy and protected normal lung tissue.

The trial is supported in part by a recently awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the investigation of Galera’s dismutase mimetics in combination with SBRT for the treatment of lung cancer. The grant was awarded by the NCI of the NIH under award number 4R44CA206795-02.

“SBRT holds promise to deliver more efficient, targeted and potent radiotherapy to improve cancer outcomes. This trial builds on the pilot trial in combination with SBRT in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer and we are eager to embark on our exploration of the potential of Galera’s GC4711 to enhance the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and CEO of Galera. “We’re grateful for the support provided by the SBIR grant, which further recognizes the potential of this combination.”

Following a safety run-in cohort, up to 66 NSCLC patients with locally advanced disease will receive GC4711 with SBRT or placebo with SBRT over five consecutive weekdays in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 portion of the GRECO-1 trial. The goals of this trial are to assess the effects of GC4711 in combination with SBRT on tumor outcomes and lung injury.

Additional information on the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04476797.

About GC4711

Galera’s product candidate, GC4711, is an investigational, highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic in development specifically for use in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). GC4711 is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide and is being developed to synergize with SBRT to exploit cancer cells’ increased sensitivity to hydrogen peroxide to promote cancer cell death. In preclinical studies, GC4711, when added to an SBRT regimen, increased the anti-cancer efficacy of radiotherapy at current doses. GC4711 successfully completed Phase 1a clinical trials in healthy volunteers, and is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Seite 1 von 3
Galera Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...