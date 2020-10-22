 

Digital Ally Enters Preferred Integrator Partnership for ThermoVu Non-Contact Temperature-Screening Instruments

Agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions provides clients with enhanced features and benefits beyond temperature screening, including door/badge integrations, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and many other customizable “add on” solutions for public safety and security

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced an agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions (IOS) to be the preferred partner for integrating and installing the Company’s ThermoVu non-contact temperature-screening devices with door locking mechanisms, employee badge systems and other potential features. All ThermoVu products, including the DTM-500, DTM-600 and DTM-700 units - offer the ability to integrate with a variety of systems to limit entry into facilities.

IOS is a commercial and architectural openings solutions company that provides industry-leading products and services to help make buildings smart, aesthetically pleasing, code compliant and sustainable. IOS specializes in customized entrance for schools, government facilities, industrial buildings, and businesses of all sizes.

“We’re excited to bring the product innovation and service leaders in our respective fields together in response to the pandemic,” said Joe Lopez, Managing Partner of IOS, adding, “This partnership will enhance the product and service offerings of both IOS and Digital Ally to bring much needed safety to all concerned.”

“The pandemic has brought widespread attention to the importance of virus-fighting weapons such as our ThermoVu temperature-screening devices,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Partnering with IOS will help businesses utilize the full array of technical features available with our models. We look forward to a successful partnership with a leader in their industry.”

ThermoVu was launched as a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVu has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports, and other public venues.

