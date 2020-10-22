Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Seasoned Senior Corporate Executive Shelley Broader to its Board of Directors

As part of their multi-year board refresh, Inspire also announced that Chau Khuong, Partner of OrbiMed Advisors LLC, will be retiring from the Inspire board at the end of October 2020. Mr. Khuong joined the Inspire board in March 2014 following OrbiMed serving as the lead investor in the Company’s Series E private financing.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today the appointment of Shelley Broader to the Board of Directors. Ms. Broader brings significant C-suite leadership experience at a multitude of leading multinational brands, including Chico’s FAS and Walmart International. She also has 12 years of experience as a public board director at Raymond James Financial INC.

“As our business continues to grow and our corporate strategy evolves, it is critical that we expand the focus and expertise on our board,” stated Tim Herbert, Inspire President and CEO. “Shelley’s experience as a senior executive and her focus on global brands will be invaluable to Inspire. We look forward to her contributions to our board as we continue to execute on broadening our commercial strategy. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Chau for his important strategic insights during Inspire’s early commercial years. His expertise and guidance helped support the initial commercial adoption efforts for Inspire therapy and aided our transition to being a publicly-traded company.”

Ms. Broader has extensive experience as a CEO, general manager, and corporate director, and is widely recognized for global leadership, strategy, execution, and management of iconic retail brands. She has successfully run large, matrixed domestic and international businesses with accountability for up to $65 billion in revenue. Ms. Broader’s C-Suite and board room experience encompasses mass retail, specialty retail, grocery, apparel, finance, banking, and wealth management.

Having served as CEO of Chico’s FAS, INC, CEO and President of Walmart International EMEA, Walmart Canada Corp. and President and COO of Michael’s Stores, Ms. Broader has helped each organization remain at the forefront of its respective fast-evolving and competitive consumer sector. Ms. Broader led Chico’s FAS during the consumers rapid shift from in-store to online shopping, and right-sized the physical footprint of the company, while growing its Internet sales from 16% to 27%. As a member of Walmart’s global leadership team, she led the transformative corporate work stream that produced the rapid adoption of a channel agnostic strategy that helped catapult Walmart into an online leadership position. Ms. Broader served as an executive spokesperson and brand ambassador for Walmart Canada, Walmart International, and Walmart Corporate for the investment community, government relations, and media. As CEO of Walmart’s EMEA and Canadian regions, she led the overall business, including merchandising and operations of 1,300+ retail locations.