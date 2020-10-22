 

Infinera to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 26, 2020 after the market closes on November 5, 2020.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Audio Webcast: investors.infinera.com, under “Events”
Live Dial-in: +1 (800) 771-7838 (Toll Free); +1 (212) 231-2920 (International)
Conference ID: 21971373
Ask to join the Infinera call. Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:
 Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com  

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations, Infinera
apassi@infinera.com

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299
Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290
Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.


