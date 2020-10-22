Mondelēz International Advances Diversity & Inclusion Commitments with Key Appointment, Board-Level Action on Diversity and New Partnerships for Inclusive Marketing

Appoints Robert Perkins as first Mondelēz International Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer



Signs Board Diversity Action Alliance to promote diverse leadership

Joins Unstereotype Alliance to promote inclusive, stereotype-free advertising

Partners with FREE THE WORK to boost discovery and involvement of underrepresented talent in creative

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced progress against its enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments, including the appointment of the company’s first Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Robert Perkins. In this role, Perkins will drive efforts to advance diversity, inclusion, representation and belonging in all our markets, including a commitment to double Black representation in its U.S. management team by 2024.



“We’re delighted to appoint Robert to the role of Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer for Mondelēz International as we accelerate our efforts to promote inclusivity for our colleagues, our communities and through our brands,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mondelēz International. “Our ongoing commitment to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we operate is essential to the success of our business and our mission to lead the future of snacking.”



Prior to joining Mondelēz International, Perkins gained over 30 years of global experience in a range of retail, food and media enterprises, working with Boards and C-Suite leaders to deliver talent management programs that enabled business growth, including Foot Locker, Inc., Burger King, and Sony Music Entertainment. Perkins assumed his responsibilities in September and will be accountable to Paulette Alviti, Chief People Officer, Mondelēz International, as well as to the CEO and Board of Directors as they advance this important agenda for the company.

JOINS BOARD DIVERSITY ACTION ALLIANCE

Mondelēz International has joined other international organizations as a signatory of the Board Diversity Action Alliance, which seeks to increase the number of racially and ethnically-diverse leaders on the boards of corporations, beginning with Black directors. It is also accelerating change through enhanced disclosure of Board directors’ race and ethnicity and the annual reporting of diversity, equity and inclusion progress.