 

Mondelēz International Advances Diversity & Inclusion Commitments with Key Appointment, Board-Level Action on Diversity and New Partnerships for Inclusive Marketing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  60   |   |   
  • Appoints Robert Perkins as first Mondelēz International Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer
  • Signs Board Diversity Action Alliance to promote diverse leadership
  • Joins Unstereotype Alliance to promote inclusive, stereotype-free advertising
  • Partners with FREE THE WORK to boost discovery and involvement of underrepresented talent in creative

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced progress against its enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments, including the appointment of the company’s first Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Robert Perkins. In this role, Perkins will drive efforts to advance diversity, inclusion, representation and belonging in all our markets, including a commitment to double Black representation in its U.S. management team by 2024.

“We’re delighted to appoint Robert to the role of Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer for Mondelēz International as we accelerate our efforts to promote inclusivity for our colleagues, our communities and through our brands,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mondelēz International. “Our ongoing commitment to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we operate is essential to the success of our business and our mission to lead the future of snacking.”

Prior to joining Mondelēz International, Perkins gained over 30 years of global experience in a range of retail, food and media enterprises, working with Boards and C-Suite leaders to deliver talent management programs that enabled business growth, including Foot Locker, Inc., Burger King, and Sony Music Entertainment. Perkins assumed his responsibilities in September and will be accountable to Paulette Alviti, Chief People Officer, Mondelēz International, as well as to the CEO and Board of Directors as they advance this important agenda for the company.

JOINS BOARD DIVERSITY ACTION ALLIANCE
Mondelēz International has joined other international organizations as a signatory of the Board Diversity Action Alliance, which seeks to increase the number of racially and ethnically-diverse leaders on the boards of corporations, beginning with Black directors. It is also accelerating change through enhanced disclosure of Board directors’ race and ethnicity and the annual reporting of diversity, equity and inclusion progress.

Seite 1 von 3
Mondelez International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Mondelēz International Announces Pricing For Its Cash Tender Offer
15.10.20
Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Increase of the Maximum Tender Amount and the Maximum Tender SubCap
13.10.20
Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
10.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/20
07.10.20
Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center for Sustainable Cocoa Farming Solutions
30.09.20
Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.08.20
35
Mondelez - Kraft Foods-Nachfolger