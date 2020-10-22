 

ZAGG Introduces Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard, Pro Stylus, and Messenger Folio 2 for the Apple iPad and iPad Air

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00   

Latest Solutions Tailored for the Ultimate in iPad Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case made for the 10.2-in. Apple iPad (7th & 8th gen) and the 10.9-in. iPad Air (4th gen), and the Messenger Folio 2 keyboard case made for the 10.2-in. Apple iPad (7th & 8th gen) and 10.5-in. iPad Air (3rd gen). ZAGG also announced the Pro Stylus with a universal capacitive back end tip, compatible with all 1st & 2nd gen Apple Pencil devices 2018 or newer.

The ZAGG Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case is featured in a product video available at https://youtu.be/9HcB2DxC6S4

Whether looking for a keyboard with added features or a simple solution for life on-the-go, ZAGG offers keyboards and accessories for every lifestyle. The Pro Keys takes your tablet to the next level and makes any surface an effective workspace. The Pro Stylus allows users to do more with precision and speed. And ZAGG’s Messenger Folio 2 is a no-nonsense keyboard and case that provides the same natural typing experience you expect from ZAGG. Laptop-style keys increase productivity while providing a comfortable typing experience, and a durable construction ensures devices are protected from all that life throws at them. A rechargeable battery and sleep/wake function on both keyboards help preserve battery life so consumers are always powered and productive.

“We aim to deliver quality keyboards and accessories that enhance our customers’ mobile lifestyles,” said Patrick Keenan, vice president, global product for ZAGG Brands. “The new Pro Keys keyboard is the ultimate productivity tool at a price that makes sense. And the Messenger Folio 2 is a straightforward, practical keyboard packed with functionality. With the employee experience looking so differently today, the new ZAGG lineup features the perfect tools to help users be more productive and efficient from anywhere.”

ZAGG Pro Keys
Unleash the productive capabilities of iPad with the Pro Keys wireless keyboard & detachable case. It features a new Pro keyframe with smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. The case allows the stylus to attach magnetically to the iPad. And it includes all the extras for an ideal user experience including forward-facing speaker cutouts, backlit keys, and an adjustable stand. Additional features include:

