ManTech Awarded $260 Million Contract for Technology Transformation in Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft

Under this award, ManTech will implement a major technology modernization initiative to transform mission systems in manned U.S. Navy Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft for Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division on behalf of the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) PMA 290.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a four-year $260 million task order awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774 th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“This win will deliver ManTech’s advanced digital engineering capabilities to enhance mission support and extend our role as our customers’ most trusted partner,” said Andrew Twomey, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission in innovative ways that will transform ISR and electronic warfare systems, providing advanced systems that deliver vital intelligence to U.S. warfighters at the tactical edge, securely and at speed.”

As a follow-on to its successful work on PMA 290 begun in 2018, ManTech will deploy state-of-the-art technology solutions in P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft widely used in anti-submarine and anti-surface electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and survivability missions. The scope of this program includes quick reaction and engineering analyses for total lifecycle management, and the logistical support essential to serving operational requirements.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

