 

Blackboxstocks Announces Integration with TradeStation Allowing Users to Trade without Leaving the Blackbox Platform

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (OTC: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that it has integrated with TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), enabling Blackbox users to trade stocks and options via TradeStation without ever leaving the Blackbox platform.

As a part of this integration, Blackbox introduces the Quick-Click feature that loads proprietary automated alerts for options contracts with a simple two click process, saving precious time on order entry. This feature can also be used when trading Blackbox proprietary stock alerts. TradeStation will offer a discounted trading rate of $0.35 per options contract with no ticket fee to Blackbox members using this feature.

“We have combined forces with TradeStation to create a lightning-fast order entry system that greatly reduces the time it takes to enter options contracts, which can be especially cumbersome,” said Gust Kepler, founder and CEO of Blackbox. “Our users can simply click on any of our proprietary options alerts or options flow data, click the trade button, and they are locked and loaded. Our beta testers absolutely love this new feature.”

TradeStation and Blackbox will host an official launch webinar on Thursday, October 22, to demonstrate these new functionalities available to users via this partnership. Find all of the details linked here.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.
 Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 8,000 stocks and up to 900,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

