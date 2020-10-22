Avaya Named in Forbes 2020 List of “World’s Best Employers”

 

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced its inclusion in the Forbes 2020 list of "World's Best Employers." Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on anonymous independent surveys of more 160,000 employees across a number of organizations in more than 58 countries. Participants were asked to rate their employers as well as other employers in their industry on topics such as gender equality, social responsibility, image, economic footprint, talent development and COVID-19 response. Over 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

“I actually believe we should receive an award for having the world’s best employees. We have 8,000 team members across the globe and I couldn’t be more proud than to be a part of this passionate, customer focused organization,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “Being named one of the world’s best employers is indicative of the investment we’ve made in people and culture, positioning Avaya as a leader in innovation that is attracting and retaining the very best talent. Many thanks to our global workforce for the important life-changing work you do each day, and for the critical role you play in creating experiences that matter for our customers.”

For 20 years, Avaya’s vision continues to reimagine the ways people and businesses engage and experience the world through its collaboration and communications solutions. The company’s foundation is built on five cultural principles that drive Avaya’s strategy, execution and engagement. These principles are:

  • Simplicity – We foster an environment where innovative solutions are encouraged and rewarded. We focus on helping to make our customers’ lives simpler and more efficient.
  • Accountability – Our decisions are based on a customer-centric approach. Our employees are empowered to take risks, immerse in the experience, and drive customer success.
  • Trust – We lead by example. We function as a transparent and dynamic team working towards a unified vision.
  • Teamwork – We recognize one another for our achievements and strengths. We value diversity of thought and the uniqueness of everyone in a collaborative environment.
  • Empowerment – We encourage our people to speak up, take responsibility, and embrace ownership. We strive to give each individual a voice.

