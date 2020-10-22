 

Dynatrace and ServiceNow Strengthen Cloud AIOps Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today an enhanced, bi-directional, and automatic integration between the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform and the ServiceNow Platform. With precise topology and service mapping for dynamic multicloud environments, joint customers can increase efficiency through intelligent automation and reduce the risk of disruptions with predictive problem identification and automatic remediation, giving BizDevOps teams more time to innovate and accelerate digital transformation. By combining automatic and intelligent observability from Dynatrace with the intelligent automation capabilities of the ServiceNow Platform, customers and partners can speed their path to autonomous cloud operations.

“Dynatrace is a great partner for ServiceNow,” said Jeff Hausman, Vice President and General Manager of IT Operations Management, Security and CMDB/ServiceGraph at ServiceNow. “Using the combination of ServiceNow and Dynatrace, customers gain a deeper understanding of digital services, deriving signals from noise to pinpoint root cause, and deliver resilient operations for all applications and microservices in hybrid or multicloud environments.”

“Both ServiceNow and Dynatrace are strategic platforms for managing our cloud-native environment, and it is great to see this tight integration between the two,” said Mervyn Lally, Global Chief Enterprise Architect at Experian. “Together, they provide a complete service map of our environment, smarter AI-driven answers, and closed-loop, automated workflows to ensure any changes or fixes that we’ve implemented are successful. This enables our teams to focus on the value-added tasks of digital transformation, and deliver simple, easy, and seamless experiences that help our clients operate and consumers thrive.”

Through the Dynatrace and ServiceNow partnership, customers can transform how they work, and accomplish more with less time, resources, and money. Some of the outcomes they can realize include:

  • Greater efficiency – Automatic, real-time topology spanning hybrid, multicloud environments with rich context to understand potential issues in digital services and their precise root-cause.
  • Reduced risk of disruptions – Proactive identification of issues affecting the roll-out or operation of cloud services, prioritized by business impact to reduce noise and ensure application and digital business continuity.
  • Faster innovation – Combining the intelligence built into each platform reduces time spent on low-value, time-consuming tasks, freeing up resource-constrained IT teams to refocus on innovation and driving better business outcomes faster.

“As they execute their digital transformation projects in dynamic multicloud environments, customers are looking for ways to tame cloud complexity and gain more time for innovation,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We are thrilled that through close collaboration with ServiceNow and our joint customers, we can now provide the closed-loop, predictive problem identification and automatic remediation customers have been clamoring for. Together, we are enabling an AIOps-approach for autonomous cloud operations.”

This announcement builds on the recent release of the Service Graph Connector for Dynatrace. Brian Emerson, ServiceNow VP of Products, ITOM will join Mike Maciag, CMO at Dynatrace, to demonstrate the benefits of this bi-directional integration during their webinar, Transform how you work with Dynatrace and ServiceNow, on November 10, 2020. Sign up for the webinar here and read the Dynatrace blog for additional details.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Dynatrace Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
 Dynatrace Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring
14.10.20
CIOs Feel Squeezed Between the Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation and the Increasing Challenges of Cloud Complexity
08.10.20
Dynatrace to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
01.10.20
Temenos Enables Seamless Banking Experiences With Dynatrace
28.09.20
Dynatrace Earns Top Position in ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant
24.09.20
Dynatrace Announces New Partner Competency Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.20
5
Dynatrace