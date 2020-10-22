 

Health Alliance Reports Ontrak Cost Savings of 41% and 2.5x ROI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 14:00   

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that Health Alliance Medical Plans (“Health Alliance”), a provider-sponsored health insurer that covers 250,000 members (spanning Medicare Advantage, Commercial and Individual) in IL, IA, IN, OH and parts of WA, reports that the Ontrak program has delivered a 2.5x ROI and a 41% reduction in medical costs (which averaged $28,000 pre-enrollment). The cost reductions have been driven primarily through declines in both inpatient admissions (68%) and emergency department visits (43%). The demonstrated cost savings for Health Alliance Medical Plans are consistent with Ontrak’s 40% - 50% cost reduction results across its book of business.

Dr. Ho, CMO of Health Alliance, noted in the webinar which was presented through American Health Insurance Plans (“AHIP”), that he is a “tough grader” and meets regularly with Ontrak to review program effectiveness. To date, Health Alliance has partnered with Ontrak to offer the program to its fully insured members. Dr. Ho indicated that his organization was now beginning to explore how to expand the Ontrak program to its self-insured (ASO) base.

When the partnership began 5 years ago, Health Alliance had members with chronic disease that had unmet secondary behavioral health needs that kept them from engaging in programs from Health Alliance or its providers. Dr. Ho said that he realized that improving member engagement and follow through on clinical programs and their provider interactions was key. “Really looking at the engagement, there's no doubt that you've proven to me that the program works,” said Dr. Ho in the webinar.

Ontrak’s engagement rate has been 26% of the ~3% of Health Alliance lives that meet the program’s eligibility criteria. A case study presented during the webinar indicated that the average enrolled member spent seven months in the program, 43% “graduated” and the member net promoter score (NPS) for the program as a whole was 75. Ontrak members typically rate their Care Coaches even higher at an average NPS of 83.

To access a replay of the “CMO Roundtable: Overcoming Barriers to Behavioral Health Engagement” webinar, please visit: https://www.ontrak-inc.com/cmo-roundtable-ontrak-and-health-alliance

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

