 

Celanese Launches BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets as Home Compostable Alternative to Single-Use Plastics

Displaying a commitment to sustainable product developments and initiatives, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today launches a breakthrough cellulose-based material that aligns with ESG and circular economy objectives with a product that is both bio-based and broadly compostable.

To advance this effort, Celanese announces the commercial availability of its BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets, a sustainability-inspired product intended to be an alternative to conventional plastics, both transparent and opaque, in difficult-to-recycle consumer applications. This material is both economically and technically viable, as well as rooted in sustainability from its raw materials to end-of-life compostability.

“We’ve studied how developments in sustainability impact the markets we serve and how we can better meet these growing demands; and we see the challenge of single-use plastic waste as one we are uniquely positioned to potentially tackle in a novel and significant way,” said Lori Ryerkerk, Celanese Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Today Celanese welcomes the launch of BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets as the Company’s next leap forward with a sustainable and compostable alternative to plastic.”

Part of the BlueRidge material’s elegance is in the simple and sustainable chemistry that makes it work. It is based primarily on cellulose acetate, which is produced using cellulose from sustainably forested trees. The resulting BlueRidge material is recognized as being home and industrial compostable as well as broadly biodegradable in a range of environments, ultimately breaking down into glucose and vinegar, which are readily consumed in nature.

Production Capacity & Strength

Celanese is one of the world’s leading producers of cellulose acetate, with an annual production capacity of more than 300 kilotons globally. Celanese is also a leading global producer and supplier of engineered polymers with worldwide production capability providing local material supply to all regions of the world. This combined strength in cellulose acetate and polymer compounding capability enables Celanese to support the largest-scale demand for BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets.

