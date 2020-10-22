 

Quidel Corporation Joins Global Lyme Alliance as Sponsor for the GLA ‘Fight Lyme With Avril Lavigne and Friends’ Virtual Concert Oct. 24

As part of its commitment to help educate Americans on the perils of Lyme disease, Quidel Corporation announced today that it will be one of the sponsors of the inaugural Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) “#FightLyme With Avril Lavigne & Friends” concert being held on Oct. 24. Quidel is the diagnostic health care manufacturer behind the industry’s most rapid and reliable in-office test for Lyme disease, the Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test.

“The Global Lyme Alliance has been a passionate and important partner for Quidel in our fight against Lyme disease,” said Judi Tilghman, Ph.D., vice president of technology assessment at Quidel. “Over the years they have helped fund the most urgent and promising research in the field, while expanding education and awareness programs for the general public and physicians. We’re honored to be their partner for this wonderful upcoming event.”

Being held in lieu of its annual gala, GLA will be presenting the inaugural #FightLyme With Avril & Friends virtual concert featuring Avril Lavigne, Rob Thomas, OneRepublic, Alessia Cara and host Wilmer Valderrama. The concert is designed to raise awareness and funds for GLA and The Avril Lavigne Foundation in support of their fight to conquer Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases through research, education, awareness and patient services. Both Lavigne and Thomas have experienced Lyme disease on a personal level, and Lavigne is also a GLA board member who has been extremely vocal about the fight against Lyme disease.

The Oct. 24 concert will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets can be purchased and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y54dn89a. More information on the Global Lyme Alliance can be found at GLA.org.

Lyme disease afflicts as many as 400,000 Americans every year and can lead to a number of serious, life-threatening problems if not caught early. Leading the way in Lyme disease testing is Quidel’s innovative Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test. This test provides a patient as well as his or her physician with indicative results within minutes as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm. Performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office or local clinic, it is also the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood. Given that the vast majority of patients tested are negative, not having to wait days for test results allows physicians and nurse practitioners to more rapidly treat those patients with positive results while more quickly pursuing other diagnosis and treatment for those who test negative.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

