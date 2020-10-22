ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association, Strives to Incubate High-Growth Pre-IPO Enterprises to Facilitate Strong Development of Big Data Industry
Shenzhen, China, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., on October 13, 2020 it signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association (“Shenzhen Big Data Association”) for its online financial and consulting service platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”), targeting at nationwide high-tech enterprises.
Based on the strategic collaboration, Shenzhen Big Data Association will make fullest use of its leadership, deep government connections and strong industry consolidation expertise to offer an important portal for IPOEX to recruit high-tech companies with high growth potential to become members of IPOEX. The two parties plan to hold seminars and conferences across China to provide online and offline consulting for these enterprises in equity financing, business incubating and IPO consulting services etc.
Mr. Chunlei Zhao, Executive President of Shenzhen Big Data Association, commented: “We look forward to working with ATIF. Our mission is to build a resourceful platform that integrates market information, consulting, technology research and related services. Whereas IPOEX houses one of the most comprehensive investment institution database in China, supported by a professional team that provides corporate consulting, multi-faceted media and equity financing matchmaking services. We are confident our collaboration will expose high-growth companies to financing resources in the capital market and promote the fast development of big data industry.”
Following the three IPOEX cooperation signed last month, the Company announced its collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association. The association is one the few institutions that focuses on vertical sectors, national market resources, and maintains good relations with local governments and high-tech companies in China. The Company believes the collaboration will help to better prepare Chinese companies across the country to gain access to the capital market and achieve success both in business development and their enterprise values in the public market.
