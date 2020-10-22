ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Collaboration with Shenzhen Big Data Association, Strives to Incubate High-Growth Pre-IPO Enterprises to Facilitate Strong Development of Big Data Industry

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., on October 13, 2020 it signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Big Data Research and Development Association (“Shenzhen Big Data Association”) for its online financial and consulting service platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”), targeting at nationwide high-tech enterprises.

Based on the strategic collaboration, Shenzhen Big Data Association will make fullest use of its leadership, deep government connections and strong industry consolidation expertise to offer an important portal for IPOEX to recruit high-tech companies with high growth potential to become members of IPOEX. The two parties plan to hold seminars and conferences across China to provide online and offline consulting for these enterprises in equity financing, business incubating and IPO consulting services etc.