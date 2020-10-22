 

Intellicheck Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Ehlers as the Company’s new Vice President of Sales. Ehlers will focus on growing the Company’s sales force and taking it to the next level as well as driving new client acquisitions and leading new client retention and expansion initiatives.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said, “Mike brings a track record of leadership, team building and extensive business experience that we believe is critical to drive Intellicheck to the next level. Mike’s expertise in building a strong sales force, his ability to establish effective client relationships and his commitment to our core values will be of great benefit as we continue to focus on growth and delivering value to shareholders.”

Prior to joining Intellicheck, Ehlers has spent the last fifteen years building high performance sales and management teams for fintech and software companies in his role as founder of Ehlers Recruiting Partners. Mike has also served as a member of the Advisory Board of Elsag NA, a leader in license plate reader technology and sales to law enforcement. In addition, his prior positions include his role as a founding partner of DMK Systems, a firm specializing in providing seasoned sales and technology talent for the financial services market.

Commenting on the departure of Vice President of Sales Paul Fisher, Lewis said, “We appreciate Paul’s service to the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



