American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Introduces AEO Real Change Scholarship for Social Justice

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the AEO REAL Change Scholarship for Social Justice, a $5 million commitment created to advance educational opportunities for full and part-time AEO Inc. associates, who are actively driving anti-racism, equality and social justice initiatives.

“We have always believed that one of the best investments we can make is in our people. The REAL Change Scholarship for Social Justice demonstrates AEO’s commitment to help end racism, discrimination and inequality while providing educational support for the next generation of leaders,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, AEO Inc. “Together we are making real—and lasting—change to build an even stronger, more diverse workplace that provides opportunities for our associates to continue to develop and grow within our AEO family.”