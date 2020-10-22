 

Demand Management Named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Demand Management, Inc. (DMI), a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. This is Demand Management’s twelfth time being honored.

SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 18 consecutive years. In 2020, the company once again evaluated a highly competitive field of nominations. Demand Management emerged as one of the 100 strongest entries.

“For 18 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners—a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires specific criteria to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring—coming from all sectors of supply chain management.”

DMI appeared in the 2020 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2020.

“We are extremely grateful to SupplyChainBrain for including us among their 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for the twelfth time,” said Bill Harrison, president, DMI. “As we continue to look for ways to help the world’s manufacturers and distributors navigate an uncertain global economy, we strive to be a partner they can truly count on. Being named in SupplyChainBrain’s list for 2020 is an affirmation that our customers see us as this kind of partner—and it inspires us to continue delivering innovative solutions that help drive business performance in any climate.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions -digital supply chain platform offers capabilities for demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality & compliance, product lifecycle management, sourcing management, sales & operations planning, integrated business planning, advanced analytics and supply chain data management.

