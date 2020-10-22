Heritage Cannabis Announces Pura Vida and Purefarma Tinctures Available in British Columbia

BC Customers will soon be able to purchase Pura Vida Daybreak and Nightfall tinctures as well as Purefarma HLX30 CBD and Balance 15:15. Heritage launched both Pura Vida and Purefarma vape cartridges in September 2020 and the response by customers has been tremendous in the two provinces in which they are available – British Columbia and Manitoba.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that both Pura Vida and Purefarma tinctures will be available for purchase next week in the province of British Columbia through the province’s authorized Liquor Distribution Branch (“LDB”) channels.

Heritage CEO Clint Sharples said, “We are pleased to soon have all four of our Pura Vida and Purefarma tinctures available in British Columbia as we expect them to be high-demand products and we anticipate a similar response as with our vape cartridges. Our Pura Vida vape cartridges sold out quickly in the province and the LDB has placed a recent order to replenish their stock – welcome news for many, and a clear indication of the strong demand for our full spectrum products. Our customers have been particularly pleased with the fact that our full spectrum oil contains no potentially harmful additives or back added terpenes, so they can have confidence in the safety of our products.”

Heritage’s products have a strong customer following supported by multiple industry awards. Pura Vida THC and CBD extract products have received first place awards in the 2016 Emerald Cannabis Cup. In the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup, they also placed first in the Best Vaporizer and Sativa Concentrate categories and took second place for both Indica and Hybrid Concentrates. In the 2018 Emerald Cannabis Cup, Pura Vida placed first and third in the concentrate and flower categories.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S, Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

