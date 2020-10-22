 

Clinical Trials Delivering New Optimism in Fight Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020   

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group  – It's been a year and a half since the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first targeted immunotherapy in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) leading the way to what's been hailed as a "new clinical paradigm". This year has continued to deliver new optimism in the fight against TNBC, as new clinical trials are being prepared and launched by pharma developers including the work of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

Most recently a new study was kicked off at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, through a collaboration between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Oncolytics Biotech announced the dosing of the first patient, in what's been dubbed the IRENE Study, it is a single-arm, open-label, phase 2 study involving 25 enrolled patients, evaluating the combination of the company's flagship asset pelareorep and Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

"The paucity of treatment options in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer combined with its aggressive clinical behavior results in a poorer prognosis when compared to other subtypes of breast cancer," said Dr. Mridula George, M.D., Medical Oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Principal Investigator in the IRENE study. "This is an exciting study to evaluate the role of immunomodulation in the tumor microenvironment as a treatment option. I'm looking forward to getting this study underway to potentially make an impact in the lives of patients affected with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer."

Dr. Mridula has expressed their research team's targets evaluate induced adaptive responses of pelareorep that interacts with inhibition of PD-1 in patients suffering from TNBC. 

IRENE is an extension of Oncolytics' lead breast cancer program into TNBC, a subtype of the new disease. The main endpoints of the study are safety and objective response. In the secondary endpoint, the research teams will study the overall survival and progression-free survival of the patients.

