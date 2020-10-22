 

DGAP-Adhoc Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Strong earnings in the third quarter in the Vossloh Group - Profitability expectations for the full year raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 14:25  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Strong earnings in the third quarter in the Vossloh Group - Profitability expectations for the full year raised

22-Oct-2020 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the preliminary figures, Vossloh achieved an EBIT of € 24.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 (previous year: adjusted 11.4 million). Overall, EBIT after nine months thus amounts to € 54.5 million with sales of € 617.7 million (previous year: adjusted € 31.9 million with sales of € 662.1 million) despite noticeable effects of the pandemic. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 8.8 percent compared to an adjusted 4.8 percent in the previous year. Based on these preliminary figures, the EBITDA margin after nine months is 14.8 percent (previous year: adjusted 10.7 percent). In the first quarter, a carrying amount adjustment of € 15.6 million was recognized in profit and loss resulting from a business combination achieved in stages of a joint venture in China in the Fastening Systems business unit established in the previous year.

Due to the strong earnings performance in the third quarter of 2020, the Company raises its EBIT and EBITDA margin guidance. For fiscal year 2020, Vossloh now expects an EBIT margin of 7.5 to 8.5 percent (previously 7 to 8 percent) and an EBITDA margin of 13 to 14 percent (previously 12 to 13 percent). From today's perspective, the Company expects sales in the order of € 870 million in the fiscal year 2020. As already indicated at the half-year stage, this is slightly below the expectation, which was last put into concrete terms at the lower end of the € 900 million to € 1 billion range as a result of the pandemic.

The adjusted guidance assumes that there will be no further plant closures due to the corona pandemic in the remaining fiscal year 2020. The complete figures for the first nine months of 2020 will be published with the interim statement on October 29, 2020.




Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

22-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1142533

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1142533  22-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142533&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVossloh Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vossloh AG WKN 766710
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus versorgt Haushalte in Sachsen-Anhalt durch regionalen Glasfaserring
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE announces Q3 2020 financial results and releases new guidance for full ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax macht Verluste großteils wieder wett
14:52 Uhr
Bahntechnikkonzern Vossloh erwartet etwas mehr Marge und weniger Umsatz
14:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Starkes Ergebnis im 3. Quartal im Vossloh-Konzern - Profitabilitätserwartung für das Gesamtjahr angehoben (deutsch)
14:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Starkes Ergebnis im 3. Quartal im Vossloh-Konzern - Profitabilitätserwartung für das Gesamtjahr angehoben

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:52 Uhr
853
Vossloh AG WKN 766710