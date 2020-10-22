Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2020:

14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 17 th

Cowen Virtual Networking and Cybersecurity Conference on December 15 th

The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on December 16th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.