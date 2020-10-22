 

Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • 14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 17th
  • Cowen Virtual Networking and Cybersecurity Conference on December 15th
  • The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on December 16th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

