CACI Awarded $86.5 Million Task Order to Provide Data and Analytical Support Services to the Department of Homeland Security

CACI will use its expertise in working with interagency partners, law enforcement agencies, and the Department of Defense to analyze proprietary, commercially available, and open source data to help HSI thwart criminal, fraud, risk, and terrorism activity by more precisely targeting certain investigations and transform data into actionable insights. Uncovering patterns using data analysis methodologies enables detection of criminal activities, criminal conspiracies, and criminal networks.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $86.5 million, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide mission expertise in support of the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) division.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s extensive experience in analyzing data to detect patterns and trends helps support our customer in identifying terrorist threats before they result in an attack against the United States or its people.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI remains steadfastly committed to supporting the Department of Homeland Security in executing their critical missions to keep our nation and its citizens safe.”

