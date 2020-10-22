 

First Horizon Bank Moves Digital Banking Platform to NCR

22.10.2020   

NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that First Horizon Bank, parent company First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has launched the NCR D3 platform to provide consumers and businesses with a seamless digital banking experience.

Memphis, Tenn.-based First Horizon Bank recently migrated clients to the digital platform, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and managed by NCR.

“It’s more important than ever to provide our clients a fast, easy and intuitive digital banking experience, and NCR delivers,” said Pat Kelly, chief digital officer of First Horizon Bank. “Early performance metrics indicate that we are on par with or ahead of the top national banks in terms of engagement and speed. Plus, leveraging the cloud to deploy digital banking has allowed us to introduce updates more often and innovate faster. That’s a critical advantage in the new normal.”

The bank is also leveraging the NCR D3 platform for businesses, delivering the personalized service and robust capabilities small businesses need to better manage their financial activity and wellness, which has proven especially relevant over the past several months.

“Digital can no longer be placed on the back burner or viewed as a one-time project; digital transformation must be an ongoing priority in order for financial institutions to compete and remain relevant in the pandemic’s wake,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “Market leaders like First Horizon Bank are leveraging NCR’s scalable technology to expand self-service capabilities and provide a better, more consistent digital experience. This allows them to be agile and efficient, more swiftly and easily responding to future demands.”

NCR’s Digital Banking solution consists of the NCR DI platform for community financial institutions and NCR D3 platform for large financial institutions. NCR acquired D3 Technology, Inc. in July 2019.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN) has $84 billion in assets, which includes First Horizon and IBERIABANK assets and assets acquired in the Truist branch acquisition, all pro-forma as of June 30, 2020.

A leading regional financial services company, First Horizon is dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. The banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

