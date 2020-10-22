 

Homology Medicines Unveils New In Vivo Gene Therapy Development Program for Hunter Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

HMI-203 Leverages Ability to Cross Blood-Brain-Barrier Following I.V. Administration, and Preclinical Data Showed Improvements in Key Disease Biomarkers

Program Expands Homology’s CNS Portfolio

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today a new in vivo gene therapy development program for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), or Hunter syndrome. Development candidate HMI-203 is a potential one-time AAVHSC treatment designed to deliver functional copies of the IDS gene to multiple target organs, including the peripheral and central nervous systems (PNS and CNS), following a single I.V. administration. Homology has initiated pivotal IND-enabling studies and scaled the new construct up to 500L by leveraging its plug and play commercial manufacturing platform to support a potential regulatory submission for HMI-203.

“We are pleased to unveil our third gene therapy program, which leverages the ability of our AAVHSC vectors to cross the blood-brain-barrier and blood-nerve-barrier, as well as reach other peripheral organs involved in MPS II. Our in vivo approach broadens our CNS portfolio and differentiates Homology’s HMI-203 from other programs in development for Hunter syndrome,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “There remains a high unmet medical need for a treatment that addresses both the peripheral and cognitive effects of this fatal disorder. Our data in the MPS II murine model showed high levels of active I2S protein expression, systemic reductions in GAG accumulation, and improvements in phenotype. We look forward to our continued work to advance this potential treatment forward for the MPS II community.”

In preclinical studies, a single I.V. administration of HMI-203 resulted in systemic and CNS transduction and I2S expression, leading to a significant reduction in GAG levels in the brain, liver, heart, spleen, lung and kidney, compared to the vehicle-treated disease model. Prevention of phenotypic symptoms was also observed in the model. Secreted I2S collected from the in vivo preclinical model following HMI-203 administration was taken up by human cells in an additional in vitro experiment, which supports the potential of HMI-203 to result in cell cross-correction.

Seite 1 von 3
Homology Medicines Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces an Investigation of Securities Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. – FIXX