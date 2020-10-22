 

Avalon GloboCare and Adial Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Collaboration for Global Distribution of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Antibody Rapid Test Devices

Assure/Fastep COVID-19 Point-of-Care Antibody Test is the First Test Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Use with Fingerstick Blood Samples

FREEHOLD, N.J. and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (“Avalon”), a clinical-stage, global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics and Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced formation of a strategic collaboration for global distribution of the Assure/Fastep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test device and the Assure/EcoStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test device, point-of-care (POC) COVID-19 antibody tests. The FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device is the first serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device and the EcoStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device. Under the agreement, Adial has granted Avalon non-exclusive, sub-distribution rights worldwide for the FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device and the Assure/EcoStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, POC COVID-19 antibody tests.

As a result of the FDA’s EUA, fingerstick blood samples can now be utilized with the FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device for the test in POC settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, or other locations where there is a licensed healthcare professional. The FaStep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Devices are lateral flow assay, 10-minute, ‘instant,' POC test devices for the qualitative detection of lgG and lgM antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 virus in fingerstick whole blood, venous whole blood, serum, and plasma. During testing, the specimen reacts with antigen coated particles in the test cassette after droplets of blood from the subject are placed on the cassette’s coated membrane.

“We believe there is significant market potential for these differentiated test kits, as these tests are able to detect IgG antibodies at a 98.6% accuracy and IgM antibodies at a 92.9% accuracy and provide results within 10-minutes,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “Our goal is to leverage our international distribution network and channel partners to bring the product to market globally.”

