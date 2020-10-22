 

Lifequest’s Bangladesh Joint Venture, Biopipe Innovation, Announces Receipt of Orders for 18m3/day and 100m3/day Zero Sludge Biopipe Sewage Treatment Plants

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary, Biopipe Global Corp., which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, is pleased to announce the receipt of an order for a 18m3/day sewage treatment plant (“STP”) from a prominent housing complex and an order for a 100m3/day STP for the headquarters of the Directorate General of National Security Intelligence, Bangladesh.

Ekram Zaman, Executive Director of Biopipe Innovation, said, “We are delighted to get these two orders following an extended period of shutdown and disruptions due to Covid-19. Bangladesh has proven to be economically resilient and capital spending on infrastructure remains robust but delayed by about six months. However, the sewage wastewater problem remains acute in Bangladesh. We continue to win prestigious government projects and are closing in on several more. In Bangladesh, we believe Biopipe is known as the gold standard of solutions for biological sewage wastewater treatment. Biopipe Innovation has several plants in Bangladesh now that are performing as expected and we are preparing to install two more plants in the next few weeks.”  

Max Khan, President & CEO of Lifequest, said, “We had a great start to 2020 with close to $7 million of expected sales in the pipeline and approximately $1 million in orders, which were shelved due to Covid-19. Most of our orders were from the hospitality sector, which remains a very challenging sector. However, based on our recent proposal activity, we are beginning to see green shoots of recovery in our business. During the nearly five months of disruption, we continued investing in engineering, sales and marketing and we are now expecting a fairly robust fourth quarter. With the first installation in South Africa nearly complete and systems on the way soon to Ethiopia and the Philippines, we expect these three countries to start delivering meaningful sales.” 

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water.  The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.  Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com
https://www.biopipe.co/
Contact: info@biopipe.co

Biopipe Innovation, Bangladesh
Name: Ekram Zaman
Email: ezaman@biopipe.co
Phone: +880 1711991276

Investor Relations
TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "will," "will be,"  "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict.  Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


