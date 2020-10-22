 

Jones Soda Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4 30 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Jones Soda management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to JSDA@gatewayir.com by Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. During the question and answer period, management will respond to appropriate and common themes submitted online.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398
International dial-in number: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 3587622

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 12, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3587622

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
JSDA@gatewayir.com


