 

Overstock Announces Free Shipping on Everything, Delivering Permanent Savings for Customers

No subscription or minimum purchase price required

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce company for all things home, announced today free shipping on all orders, offering shoppers ongoing savings for years to come. This new benefit applies to all inventory, requires no subscription or annual fee, requires no minimum purchase price, and does not have an item size or price cap.

Overstock initially introduced free shipping on everything in late March in response to the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders, with the goal of easing consumers’ financial burdens. As this shopping benefit continued to resonate with new and existing customers, Overstock made the limited-time offer permanent for shoppers all across the continental United States.

“We have always prided ourselves in offering quality and value. Free shipping on everything fits right into Overstock’s mantra,” said Krista Mathews, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. “We’ve found that shipping costs are among the top consumer purchase drivers when choosing where to shop. Whether you are buying a $20 lamp or a $2,000 couch, shipping is free.”

Prior to this new shopping benefit, shipping was free for orders over $45 and on all orders for members of Overstock’s loyalty program, Club O. Club O members will continue to have exclusive benefits such as free returns, price match guarantee, five percent rewards on every purchase, and more.

“Free shipping is typically only available through an annual subscription fee or a minimum purchase price,” said Dave Nielsen, President of Overstock Retail. “Overstock has removed these requirements for customers during tough economic times and ahead of the holiday season. We’re providing our customers even more savings so they can create their dream homes.”

For more information on shipping, visit our policy here.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding free shipping on everything. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Alexis Callahan
801-947-5126
ir@overstock.com

Media:
Overstock Media Relations
801-947-3564
pr@overstock.com

