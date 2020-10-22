 

Enlivex Reports Dosing of First Two Patients in Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:45  |  47   |   |   

Nes Ziona, Israel, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported that the first two patients have been dosed in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

This  COVID-19 study is designed as a multi-center, investigator-initiated, Phase II clinical trial. The trial is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition and is designed to assess AllocetraTM in combination with standard of care treatment. The trial plans to evaluate safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters. Each patient in the clinical trial will be observed for 28 days following administration of AllocetraTM.

The newly initiated Phase II study follows recently reported positive top-line results from a Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition. The Phase Ib study took place in Hadassah Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Israel, and included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients completely recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical), following administration of AllocetraTM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative. There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of AllocetraTM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated.

ABOUT THE ALLOCETRA COVID-19 PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL
The COVID-19 study is a multi-center investigator-initiated, Phase II clinical trial. The trial is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, as defined by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), and is designed to assess AllocetraTM in combination with standard of care treatment. Safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters are planned to be evaluated. Up to twenty-four patients are expected to be recruited, subject to each patient’s eligibility and signing of an informed consent to participate and receive treatment. Eligibility criteria include an existing illness with at least one of (a) radiographic infiltrates by imaging (chest x-ray, CT scan, etc.), or (b) Sp/O2 ratio lower or equal to 94% on room air, or (c) requiring supplemental oxygen (low flow or high flow), with a P/F ratio of below 350 but higher than 150. Exclusion criteria include (a) pregnancy, lactation and childbearing potential woman who are not willing to use acceptable contraceptives measures for the entire study duration, (b) illness combined with other organ failure requiring organ support other than a respirator, including Stage 4 severe chronic kidney disease or requiring dialysis (i.e. estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) < 30), (c) intubated patients (due to inability to sign an informed consent), (d) patients with malignant tumor, other serious systemic diseases and psychosis, (e) patients who are participating in other clinical trials or treated with any experimental agents that may contradict this trial, (f) co-infection of HIV or tuberculosis, (g) known immunocompromised state or medications known to be immunosuppressive, and (h) patients with P/F ratio or S/F ratio of <150 or a change in status of eligibility manifested by a rapid decline of  P/F ratio between eligibility status and actual drug delivery.

Seite 1 von 3
Enlivex Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Enlivex: After Expedited Review, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in COVID-19 Severe and Critical Patients
01.10.20
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition