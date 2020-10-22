 

PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

22.10.2020, 14:50  |  33   |   |   

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.

The Company believes its 2020 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

