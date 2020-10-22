PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.

The Company believes its 2020 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.