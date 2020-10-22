Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Call
Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Company management will also host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-(877) 279-0788 in the U.S.; 1-(270) 215-9894 from abroad, including the conference ID number 6559165; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/
A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until the second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, by dialing 1-(855) 859-2056 or 1-(404) 537-3406 and referencing confirmation 6559165.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.
Learn more at changehealthcare.com.
CHNG-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005035/en/Change Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare