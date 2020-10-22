Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Company management will also host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-(877) 279-0788 in the U.S.; 1-(270) 215-9894 from abroad, including the conference ID number 6559165; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/