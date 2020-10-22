 

AstraZeneca Announces Winners and Recognizes Unsung Heroes of Oncology in 2020 Cancer Community (C2) Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

AstraZeneca, in partnership with Scientific American Custom Media, today announced the winners of the second annual Cancer Community (C2) Awards. A part of the YOUR Cancer program, the C2 Awards celebrate grassroots organizations and individuals making impactful change in the cancer community. The program seeks to shine a light upon unsung community heroes who often go unrecognized by traditional awards programs and this year saw nominations from 31 states.

“The pace at which oncology care is progressing is both rapid and extraordinary,” said Chatrick Paul, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca. “We know that coming together as a community is essential to advancing cancer care and realizing meaningful change for cancer patients. This could not be more true than now when COVID-19 has disrupted efforts of the healthcare community to screen, test and diagnose cancer patients in a timely manner. We know that together, through this program, we can remove barriers to care, transform health systems and support patients beyond our medicines.”

“Cancer impacts millions of Americans and is something no one should ever have to experience alone,” said Jeremy Abbate, Publisher, Scientific American Custom Media. “This year’s winners and finalists collectively embody the sentiment and purpose of the C2 Awards. We are humbled to share their heartfelt stories of dedication and sacrifice to instill new hope for those across our country facing a cancer diagnosis.”

The C2 Awards feature four categories, recognizing the community in the following ways: extending quality care to underserved communities, improving the patient experience, advancing precision medicine and doing something tangible and inspiring for patients. Winners will each receive $50,000 donation to “pay forward” to a non-profit organization serving the cancer community.

The 2020 Cancer Community Awards Recipients

The C2 Catalyst for Change award celebrates those who significantly improve access to cancer care for underserved populations.

  • This year’s winner is Lynette Bonar, Chief Executive Officer at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Tuba City, Arizona. Bonar established the first cancer facility on an American Indian reservation and is the first Navajo woman to helm a Navajo health care system. In the six months since its opening, 159 Navajo, Hopi, and Paiute patients have been treated, and the clinic is now bringing local cancer care to 75,000 American Indians who previously had to drive 200 to 400 miles to the nearest cancer care center.
  • Finalists included Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative (GHDC) in North Carolina, whose mission is to establish structures and processes that respond to, empower and facilitate communities in defining and resolving issues related to disparities in health; and Stephenie Kennedy-Rea, EdD, Director of Cancer Prevention and Control at West Virginia University Cancer Institute who established a Lung Cancer Survivorship Program (BRIDGES), partnered with the Patient Advocate Foundation to launch the WV Lung Cancer Project, and is developing a mobile lung cancer screening program to better serve rural residents.

The C2 Catalyst for Care award recognizes those who enhance the experience of care for patients during their cancer treatment.

