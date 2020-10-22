AstraZeneca Announces Winners and Recognizes Unsung Heroes of Oncology in 2020 Cancer Community (C2) Awards

AstraZeneca, in partnership with Scientific American Custom Media, today announced the winners of the second annual Cancer Community (C2) Awards. A part of the YOUR Cancer program, the C2 Awards celebrate grassroots organizations and individuals making impactful change in the cancer community. The program seeks to shine a light upon unsung community heroes who often go unrecognized by traditional awards programs and this year saw nominations from 31 states.

“The pace at which oncology care is progressing is both rapid and extraordinary,” said Chatrick Paul, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca. “We know that coming together as a community is essential to advancing cancer care and realizing meaningful change for cancer patients. This could not be more true than now when COVID-19 has disrupted efforts of the healthcare community to screen, test and diagnose cancer patients in a timely manner. We know that together, through this program, we can remove barriers to care, transform health systems and support patients beyond our medicines.”