 

PROS Control and PROS Guidance Now Available for Online Purchase on SAP App Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020   

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that its PROS Control: Dynamic Price Management and PROS Guidance: Real-Time Dynamic Price Optimization pricing solutions are now available for online purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. PROS Control and PROS Guidance integrate with SAP Commerce to deliver pricing excellence that accelerates digital omnichannel selling, enabling a streamlined customer experience that today’s buyers demand.

“PROS has a long standing SAP partnership of more than ten years, delivering integrated solutions that leading B2B companies rely on to power intelligent commerce experiences,” said PROS Vice President Global Alliances and Partners, John Connolly Jr. “PROS Control and PROS Guidance are market leading AI-powered pricing strategy tools, providing businesses using SAP solutions with the pricing horsepower needed to compete and win in the digital era.”

PROS Control and PROS Guidance enable businesses that use SAP solutions to power eCommerce with real-time pricing to meet the omnichannel buyer’s demands. Benefits of these AI-powered pricing solutions include:

  • Real-time price optimization and management designed to improve revenue
  • Accelerated sales cycles with dynamically optimized price guidance
  • Dynamic harmonization of pricing across every unique, omnichannel buyer engagement
  • Profit expansion through centralized price governance and strategy management

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

PROS is an SAP silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

