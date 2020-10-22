Company Profile for Tennant Company

 

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Company:

Tennant Company

 

 

Headquarters Address:

10400 Clean Street

 

Eden Prairie, MN 55344-2650

 

 

Main Telephone:

763-540-1200

 

 

Website:

www.tennantco.com

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

TNC(NYSE)/US8803451033

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Manufacturing

 

 

Key Executives:

President and CEO: H. Chris Killingstad

 

COO: Dave Huml

 

Interim CFO: Andy Cebulla

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

William Prate

Phone:

763-540-1547

Email:

william.prate@tennantco.com

 

