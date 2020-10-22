 

Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Ron Klotter has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Portfolio Manager in its Chicago headquarters. In this role, Klotter oversees the design, implementation and ongoing management of client portfolios. FIA is a dedicated, national practice that serves the investment and advisory needs of foundations, endowments and other nonprofit institutional investors.

“Ron’s investment knowledge and experience in both investment management and investment consulting make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. “As we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business, we are confident Ron will play a pivotal role.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Klotter was a Managing Director at Strategic Investment Group, an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) specialist based in Arlington, Virginia. In this role he was the primary client contact for several of the firm’s endowment, foundation and pension clients. Within the investment management industry, Klotter also was Director of Equity Product Management at Wellington Management Company and a Partner with Invesco.

Klotter received his Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute, as well as the CFA Society of Chicago.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $303.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
15.10.20
New Report Reveals Six Common Drivers of Unexpected Portfolio Results
14.10.20
Driehaus Capital Management Expands Relationship With Northern Trust With Appointment as Fund Administrator for Driehaus Mutual Funds
07.10.20
Federated Mutual Insurance Company Appoints Northern Trust as Custodian for $7bn Insurance Mandate
01.10.20
Northern Trust Enhances Benefit Payment Access for Participants in Canadian Plans
28.09.20
Northern Trust Releases Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report
23.09.20
Northern Trust: Outsourcing Accelerates Through Pandemic as Investment Managers Seek to Improve Margins, Enhance Business Resilience, and Future-Proof Operations
23.09.20
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call