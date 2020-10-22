Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago

“Ron’s investment knowledge and experience in both investment management and investment consulting make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. “As we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business, we are confident Ron will play a pivotal role.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today that Ron Klotter has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Portfolio Manager in its Chicago headquarters. In this role, Klotter oversees the design, implementation and ongoing management of client portfolios. FIA is a dedicated, national practice that serves the investment and advisory needs of foundations, endowments and other nonprofit institutional investors.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Klotter was a Managing Director at Strategic Investment Group, an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) specialist based in Arlington, Virginia. In this role he was the primary client contact for several of the firm’s endowment, foundation and pension clients. Within the investment management industry, Klotter also was Director of Equity Product Management at Wellington Management Company and a Partner with Invesco.

Klotter received his Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute, as well as the CFA Society of Chicago.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $303.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

