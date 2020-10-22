Connection Honored with NH National Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award

Connection was recognized in an online ceremony featuring several prominent government officials, including Chris Sununu, Governor of New Hampshire; Bruce Thompson, ESGR New Hampshire, State Chair; and Major General David Mikolaities, Adjutant General, New Hampshire. Governor Sununu’s comments focused on the importance of strong public-private partnerships in providing highly impactful support and services for National Guard and Reserve members and their families.

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN ), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, has been awarded the Pro Patria Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). This award is given annually to employers who demonstrate support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

“The ESGR Pro Patria Award was created to publicly recognize U.S. employers providing extraordinary patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Bruce Thompson, ESGR New Hampshire, State Chair. “Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”

Connection has always valued and been grateful for National Guard and Reserve members’ service. Working with ESGR, Connection has created a program for Guard and Reserve members that includes:

Helping National Guard and Reserve members create professional resumes

Conducting 1:1 sessions to prepare National Guard and Reserve members for interviews

Hosting interview seminars for ESGR to provide tips on landing jobs

Working with ESGR to hire National Guard and Reserve members at Connection

Mike Pacheco, Program Specialist for the Employment Support Program, said, “By valuing the military service of their Guard and Reserve employees, employers are directly supporting the readiness and retention of our All-Volunteer Force, and our national defense.”

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection, said, “It’s an honor to receive ESGR’s Pro Patria Award. Our National Guard and Reserve member colleagues contribute daily to our culture of integrity and hard work, and we remain committed to supporting them in their professional careers, as well as in their service to our country.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

