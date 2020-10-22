 

Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit Loyalty Program with the Fastest Way to Earn Rewards and Status

Spirit offers program designed from scratch to serve everyone

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is giving its Free Spirit loyalty program a brand new set of wings starting January 21, 2021. Today the company announced changes from nose to tail—aimed at helping everyone from leisure travelers to value-conscious road warriors make their loyalty count by giving them the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*

“Loyalty programs should work for travelers whether they fly once a year, or once a week. You should be rewarded either way,” Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said. “We decided to start with a clean sheet of paper and re-imagine what Free Spirit could be. Points don’t mean anything unless you can actually use them. Our new program lets everyone hold onto their points longer, which allows family vacationers, frequent travelers and people visiting loved ones to take advantage of Free Spirit’s new benefits and rewards.”

More Rewards, More Flexibility

The new Free Spirit is built around points because rewards will be based on dollars instead of miles. There is no need to crisscross the country when every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat is building up to the next big trip.

  • Earn on Every Fare: Every member gets at least six points for every dollar spent on fares.
  • Earn Double on Á La Smarte Options: Every member gets at least 12 points for every dollar spent on Á La Smarte options like seats and bags. That’s right: Double.
  • Introducing Free Spirit Silver and Gold: Status holders earn more points on every fare and Á La Smarte purchase. Plus, status comes with benefits like free seat selection, free carry-ons and free checked bags.
  • Every Seat, Every Flight: Our reward levels are always based on our fares. That means a Guest who finds a great deal in dollars will also find a great deal in points. Reward flights come fast, with reward redemptions starting at 2,500 points. Members can redeem points for reward travel with no blackout dates. If a seat is available for dollars, it’s available for points.
  • Points Pooling: Eligible members can combine Free Spirit points with up to eight friends and family members to earn reward flights faster. That means More Go for everyone.
  • Points + Cash: Book faster and fly sooner by redeeming as few as 1,000 points with dollars covering the rest of the fare.**
  • Points that Last: Points don’t expire as long as members make a qualifying transaction to earn or redeem at least once a year. (Spirit credit card holders’ points will not expire as long as the account is open.)
  • Lower Redemption Fees: Booking is easier than ever. The new Free Spirit features no redemption fees for anyone booking at least 90 days in advance and lower fees across the board for members booking closer to the time of travel. (Guests with Silver or Gold status on Spirit and eligible Free Spirit credit card holders do not pay redemption fees.)

“Spirit is committed to letting Guests pay only for what they want,” Christie said. “Redesigning Free Spirit from the ground up gave us the chance to make our loyalty program as flexible as the travel experience we provide. Families and friends who vacation together should be able to use their points together. We want them to use those points when it’s convenient, and not just when a computer says they can.”

