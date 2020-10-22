Aurcana Announces Receipt of Credit Approval for US$28M Term Loan to Restart the Revenue-Viriginius Mine
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQX: AUNFF) is pleased to
announce that it has received credit approval for a US$28 million dollar project financing facility to fund the restart of Aurcana’s wholly owned Revenue-Virginius mine (the “Revenue
Mine”) located in Ouray, Colorado. The lender under the facility will be an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited (“Mercuria”). The financing
will be in the form of a secured term loan (“Term Loan”). Mercuria will also provide the Revenue Mine with a hedging program against approximately 29% of its anticipated production
profile over the first five years. Mercuria has completed technical due diligence and the parties have executed an approved term sheet for the Term Loan that is subject to final legal due diligence
and completion of mutually acceptable documentation.
Kevin Drover, CEO of Aurcana, notes, “Once funded, this financing will be the key piece to fully fund the restart of commercial production at the Revenue Mine. Achieving this milestone is the direct result of the hard work of our people, especially our technical team and the workforce on the ground preparing the Revenue Mine for production. We are fortunate to have found a partner in Mercuria who shares our vision of the value of the Revenue Mine and the products it will produce.”
Material terms of the Term Loan include:
- Senior security on the Revenue Mine with a corporate guarantee from Aurcana
- $28 million financing disbursed as a lump sum at Closing
- 60 month term, with a 12 month grace period with equal quarterly amortization thereafter; repayable in full at any time with a minimum 12 month interest make whole.
- Interest rate of USD 3M LIBOR + 14% dropping to USD 3M LIBOR + 10.5% after three (3) consecutive months of production in excess of 400 wet tons per month of lead concentrate (the target run rate under the 2018 feasibility study). Interest is payable quarterly in arrears.
- Customary representations, warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, events of default, and closing conditions
