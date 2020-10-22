 

Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology solutions to streamline diagnosis and treatment at ASTRO 2020

October 22, 2020

Radiation Oncology Orchestrator (IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology) and Practice Management [1] can reduce the time from patient referral to the start of treatment by up to half

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest advances in radiation oncology at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting (October 24-28). During the virtual event, Philips will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of integrated radiation oncology systems and AI‐powered software that helps radiation oncologists manage complexity and boost efficiencies to accelerate the time from patient referral to treatment.

As diagnostic and treatment workloads expand in both volume and complexity, radiation therapy departments are under mounting pressure to provide accurate treatment, while minimizing wait times for patients. Today, the radiation oncology planning process can be labor-intensive, with frequent handovers, long wait times and lags in data transfers between systems. By optimizing workflows, standardizing processes, and providing easy access to relevant patient information, Philips supports care teams by integrating clinical workflows, reducing wait times and increasing confidence in decision-making.​

“Healthcare providers are rethinking the way they organize care in order to support a streamlined, end-to-end exchange of data, which can help them achieve a faster workflow, address capability gaps and reduce costs,” said Ardie Ermers, Vice President and General Manager Radiation Oncology at Philips. “With our broad portfolio of oncology technologies and solutions, Philips is in a unique position to help providers across the end-to-end patient pathway, optimizing workflows and generating insights from integrated diagnostics, aiming for clear care pathways and predictable outcomes for every patient.”

An integrated solution supported by consultancy services
IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology [1] enables radiotherapy departments to achieve operational excellence and accelerate the time from referral of the patient to the start of their treatment. By integrating the analytics and on-site change management features of Philips’ Practice Management solution [1], radiotherapy departments can identify and act on data-driven insights to address performance gaps, monitor progress and drive sustainable change.

