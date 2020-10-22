 

Hestia Insight Inc. Begins Healthcare Operations; Treating Anxiety, Depression; Exploring Alternate Medicine

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC: HSTA) new subsidiary, HSTA Health Inc. (HHI), today announced that it has entered a business partnership with Noether Sciences and Technologies, Inc.   HHI will utilize Noether’s IP therapy to treat anxiety and depression and has licensing rights for the therapy throughout the U.S.

“These two most common diseases cause numerous societal problems.  We believe this innovative technology will provide excellent healthcare services and we look forward to marketing it to medical professionals,” said Edward C. Lee, Chairman and President of Hestia and President of HHI.

“We are coming out of a difficult period, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe there are many innovative technologies that should be introduced in the healthcare industry and commercialized,” Mr. Lee said.  “For instance, the alternative medicine market size, a multi-billion-dollar sector, continues to grow.  This includes yoga, meditation, magnetic intervention, acupuncture, and other wellness treatments.  HHI will work to lead and expand this sector.  We are exploring the establishments of clinics throughout the U.S. to provide better patient healthcare.”

Mr. Lee also stressed that:  “Healthcare companies with great products and technology have not been able to enter the marketplace in an effective way, often being unaware on how to communicate with healthcare industry professionals.  We look forward to assisting in this effort, a huge opportunity in a new dimension to make a better life for everyone.”

“After COVID-19 we believe consumers are ready to adapt to a new healthcare ecosystem. It will bring more hope to consumers,” concluded Mr. Lee. “The global healthcare market reached a value of nearly $8,452 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to nearly $11,909 billion by 2022.”

ABOUT HESTIA INSIGHT INC.:  (www.hestiainsight.com) Hestia Insight Inc. is an advisory Company focused primarily on the great Healthcare and Biotech sectors. It also provides seed capital and mezzanine financing to its clients. Hestia Insight will make strategic acquisitions and mergers or joint ventures with emerging growth companies with intellectual properties. It provides sales and marketing guidance and capital market advice to increase the success of its clients.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

