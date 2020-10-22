LPL Financial Welcomes Eight Advisors after CenterState Bank, South State Bank Merger

Eight CenterState advisors and five client services team members join more than 40 members at South State Investment Service to provide client-focused, locally-based financial advice and guidance throughout the Southeast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that the wealth management program at CenterState Bank has joined LPL’s Institution Services through the bank’s merger with LPL client, South State Bank. The advisors reported having served approximately $350 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. The program was previously affiliated with NBC Securities.

“As a result of our merger with CenterState, we are now able to provide trusted financial advice to clients in six Southeastern states, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia,” said Tim Sease, managing director, South State Investment Services. “We are excited to grow our team and to enhance our talent through the addition of these advisors who bring valued counsel to clients. We thank LPL for the support with the merger and for their ongoing partnership.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We congratulate South State Investment Services on its continued growth and we welcome their newest team members. We have a strong partnership with Tim and the South State team, and we are deeply committed to helping them expand their investment program and reach more clients throughout the Southeast. We understand the unique needs and opportunities that institution-based investment programs face, and LPL’s Institution Services model is designed to serve this segment of financial professionals with strategic consulting and a differentiated service experience, all powered by a comprehensive, integrated digital platform.”

