 

CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first officially licensed headset for Microsoft Xbox, the HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset. Compatible with Xbox One and the upcoming next-generation Xbox Series X and Series S, the HS75 XB WIRELESS delivers the fantastic sound and comfort that the CORSAIR HS Series is known for, connecting directly to your Xbox console via Xbox Wireless without the need for a wireless receiver, or to a Windows 10 PC via the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows (sold separately). Complete with immersive Dolby Atmos for precise three-dimensional sound and a noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is the perfect companion for your current or future Xbox console.

Great sound starts with great audio drivers, which is why the HS75XB WIRELESS utilizes custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield. Coupled with Dolby Atmos spatial audio – a first for a CORSAIR headset – you’ll feel closer to the action than ever before. To ensure clear communication with your teammates, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is equipped with a uni-directional microphone, along with on-ear game audio and chat mix controls so you can easily switch focus from hearing the action to hearing your squad, and vice versa.

The HS75 XB WIRELESS eliminates the need for a typical wireless receiver thanks to Xbox Wireless technology, pairing directly with your Xbox console or Windows 10 PC (requires Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, sold separately) – as easy to set up as pairing a wireless controller. With up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life and the freedom of up to 30 feet of wireless range, you can play untethered long into the night.

True to its name, the HS75 XB WIRELESS boasts the comfort and build quality that have made HS Series headsets a celebrated favorite of gamers for years. Its adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush leatherette ear pads and viscoelastic memory foam to softly cushion your ears, while its sturdy frame is reinforced with aluminum to ensure lasting durability.

With a massive library of titles available on the Xbox One and the much-anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S on the horizon, now is the time to pick up the HS75XB WIRELESS to complete your console gaming experience.

