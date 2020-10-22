 

FluroTech Announces Filing of Patent Applications With Respect to Its Proprietary Diagnostic Test Method and Pandemic Defense Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that FluroTest LLC (“FluroTest”), a company in which the Company has an equity interest, has filed patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to certain aspects of its proprietary test method and “Pandemic Defense Platform” (the “Platform”).

FluroTest’s patent pending Platform will be offered both on a turn-key basis to third parties seeking to operate their own testing solution as well as on a “testing as a service” offering to be operated by FluroTest, serving communities seeking a total solution for surge-scale, high-volume testing services necessary to safely open their environments at scale. The Platform will be available for deployment in Latin America immediately, and will be available for deployment in the United States, Canada and Europe, pending regulatory approval.

By combining and leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry (antibody labeling and binding), fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest believes it is creating the first pandemic defense platform of its kind. FluroTest anticipates that a single platform installation could potentially serve over 3,000 test takers per hour with digitally verifiable results transmitted to a secure, managed, HIPAA compliant cloud environment and be available to the test taker’s mobile device within approximately 5 minutes. The platform is intended to make it possible to test up to 100% of a specific community population every 4 to 7 days at a low cost to the test taker and with a high value to the communities served by the platform.

“Our Platform solution solves a significant problem we are all facing. Assuring the safety and security of people and building trust in environments where large numbers of people are present requires an entire system rather than a single test. We have purpose-built that entire system. Our team is proud to offer this Platform solution to accomplish this goal,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest.

The FluroTest Platform is a saliva-based, point of collection diagnostic immunoassay designed for accurate, digitally verifiable results, delivered with high throughput capacity, which are transmitted to a secure, managed, cloud environment compliant with the standards for privacy of individually identifiable health information as promulgated in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”).

